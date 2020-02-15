ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ADTRAN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADTRAN from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ADTRAN currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.63.

ADTN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 182,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.29. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $17.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.70 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,600.00%.

In other ADTRAN news, SVP Marc Kimpe bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,778.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 14,585 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,431,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 192,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 49,166 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,051,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,361,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

