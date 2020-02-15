Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 41,356 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,409,000 after purchasing an additional 148,087 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAP. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $133.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.29. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.94 and a 1 year high of $182.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

