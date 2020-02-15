Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 610.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 862.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEIS. Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

AEIS traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,022. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $78.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.