Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) Earning Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Advantage Lithium earned a news sentiment score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

AAL traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.34. 20,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,378. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.27. Advantage Lithium has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23.

Advantage Lithium Company Profile

Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company owns a 75% interest in its flagship asset, Cauchari project located in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in four projects in Argentina.

