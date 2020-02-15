Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Gap Down to $1.04

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.07, but opened at $1.04. Advaxis shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 5,860,360 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $65.64 million, a PE ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 4.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 79.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advaxis by 71.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 95,607 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 3,547.9% during the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,521,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Advaxis by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,780,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Advaxis by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 33,675 shares in the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

