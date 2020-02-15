Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

AEHR stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 168,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,847. Aehr Test Systems has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $55.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $68,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 496,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,546 shares of company stock worth $115,802 in the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 279,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.