AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Stock Price Down 6.9%

AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) shares traded down 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $73.06 and last traded at $73.06, 100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 3,536% from the average session volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.67.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 34.10 million square meters in 53 cities and districts located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, and Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia, as well as South San Francisco of the United States.

