Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $70.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $64.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AGIO. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.73.

AGIO stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 534,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,660. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.17. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.30. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $68.94.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 348.96% and a negative return on equity of 77.09%. The company had revenue of $35.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.58) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 49,638 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $2,485,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $147,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,819 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,649,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 430.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

