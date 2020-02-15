Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,134 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $16,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 894.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.06.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $9.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,590,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,176. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.18 and its 200 day moving average is $58.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.19 and a beta of -0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.48 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

