Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have $63.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $74.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEM. Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.62 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.06.

AEM traded down $9.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,590,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,176. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.68. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 32.19 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $1,232,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $2,236,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $6,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

