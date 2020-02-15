Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE AEM opened at $49.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.19 and a beta of -0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $64.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 72.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

