Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B+”

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.06.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $49.87 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 32.19 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 894.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

