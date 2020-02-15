Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$82.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$95.00.
Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$103.00 to C$101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th.
Shares of AEM traded down C$12.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$66.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,680,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$79.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$77.46. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$53.23 and a 52 week high of C$86.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.74.
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.
