Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$82.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$95.00.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$103.00 to C$101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of AEM traded down C$12.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$66.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,680,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$79.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$77.46. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$53.23 and a 52 week high of C$86.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.74.

In related news, Senior Officer Don Allan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.01, for a total value of C$1,014,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,083,335.06. Also, Senior Officer R. Gregory Laing sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.50, for a total value of C$58,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,138 shares in the company, valued at C$4,563,833. Insiders sold a total of 92,050 shares of company stock worth $7,322,611 over the last ninety days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

