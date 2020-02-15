AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Shares Gap Down to $1.16

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.16. AIM ImmunoTech shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 2,500,528 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded AIM ImmunoTech to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 185,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 2.24% of AIM ImmunoTech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile (NYSE:AIM)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

