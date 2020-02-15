Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Short Interest Up 8.3% in January

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

NYSE:APD opened at $256.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12-month low of $172.99 and a 12-month high of $256.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.40.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 823.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,870 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $780,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.83.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

