Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will announce earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.35 and the highest is $2.84. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $2.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $11.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.58 to $12.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $14.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALXN. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,826,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,768,000 after buying an additional 960,412 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,731,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,523,000 after buying an additional 881,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,355,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,554,000 after buying an additional 878,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7,522.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 670,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,541,000 after buying an additional 661,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.56. 1,577,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,748. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.86 and its 200 day moving average is $107.37. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $141.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

