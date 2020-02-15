Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. TH Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $238.71.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,674,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,655,547. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.95 and a 200-day moving average of $189.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $560.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.21. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,966 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,322,304,000 after acquiring an additional 534,173 shares during the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.