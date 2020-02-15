Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.25-0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03-1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Alkermes also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.25 to $0.43 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALKS. BidaskClub downgraded Alkermes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alkermes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alkermes from to and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkermes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Alkermes has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.92.

ALKS traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.77. 3,334,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,217. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.09. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.45 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

