Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25 to $0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Alkermes also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.25-0.43 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALKS. BidaskClub downgraded Alkermes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Alkermes from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Alkermes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alkermes from to and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Svb Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.92.

ALKS traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,194,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,172. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.97. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.45 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 16.79%. Alkermes’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

