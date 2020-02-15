AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Tops $0.0309 on Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $282,656.00 and $452.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000270 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.