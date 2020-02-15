Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 82.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALNY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $128.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.52. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.81 and a 52 week high of $134.51.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $1,375,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,985,552.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,628 shares of company stock worth $24,266,063. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

