Alpha Bank (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alpha Bank (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ALBKY opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. Alpha Bank has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47.

About Alpha Bank

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

