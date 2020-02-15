Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AYX. ValuEngine lowered Alteryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alteryx from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.15.

Shares of AYX stock traded up $13.70 on Friday, hitting $158.00. 3,979,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 415.80, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.90. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.38 and its 200 day moving average is $116.29.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Alteryx had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total value of $2,868,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,424,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $146,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,515 shares of company stock worth $18,686,877 over the last ninety days. 19.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,053,000 after buying an additional 116,402 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 12.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

