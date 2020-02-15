Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1720-1770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Altra Industrial Motion also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.67.

NASDAQ:AIMC traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.41. 303,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.96. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $38.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.96.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $267,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,924.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

