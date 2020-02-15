AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Trading Down 0.3%

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $80.32 and last traded at $80.78, approximately 47,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 39,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day moving average of $77.61.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

