American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

AMSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded American Superconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of AMSC opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $16.44.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 26.47% and a negative net margin of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $17.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 10,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $78,489.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 269.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 960,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 110,545 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. 46.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

