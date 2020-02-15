American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC grew its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,786,029,000 after buying an additional 827,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,866,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,090,000 after buying an additional 491,590 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $37,095,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in American Water Works by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,584,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,553,000 after purchasing an additional 196,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in American Water Works by 924.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,094,000 after purchasing an additional 138,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.29.

AWK traded up $2.37 on Friday, hitting $139.32. 1,091,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,050. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $139.65. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

