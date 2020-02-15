Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 170.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,413 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $20,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,534 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $13,513,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $11,718,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,210,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,476,000 after acquiring an additional 70,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 57.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 189,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,808,000 after acquiring an additional 68,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,113.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,995. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.90.

Shares of AMP stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $178.82. 525,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,915. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.53. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.57 and a twelve month high of $179.57.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.