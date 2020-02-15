Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stake Reduced by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $178.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.57 and a 1 year high of $179.57.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $93,131.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $1,248,113.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,745 shares of company stock worth $2,697,995. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.90.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

