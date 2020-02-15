Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ASYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

ASYS traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.70. 92,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,726. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.87 million, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Amtech Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amtech Systems will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $113,950.00. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 7,568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

