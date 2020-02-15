ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.13

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 1682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.30.

About ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment engages in the domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for ANA HOLDINGS IN/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA HOLDINGS IN/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.