Analysts Anticipate Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $0.99. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.24.

In related news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,478,561.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,053,213.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,800.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,189 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,499. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSH stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.42. 4,148,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,490,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.36.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

