Analysts Anticipate Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $381.33 Million

Brokerages expect Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) to announce sales of $381.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $394.80 million and the lowest is $373.10 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $356.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share.

ESS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sandler O’Neill raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 price target on Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $324.17. 477,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.32. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $271.58 and a twelve month high of $334.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CAO John Farias sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $259,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,811.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,360,073.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,528.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,163 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,786 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,160,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,005,000 after buying an additional 243,451 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,324,000 after buying an additional 75,128 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $19,321,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1,414.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 64,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,359,000 after buying an additional 60,096 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

