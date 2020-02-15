Analysts Anticipate Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Globus Medical posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

GMED has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average is $53.00. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $60.15.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $380,494.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,176.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 394.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 88,578 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

