Analysts Anticipate Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.88. Lowe’s Companies posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,774,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,533. The company has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $125.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.60 and its 200-day moving average is $113.26.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

