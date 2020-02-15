Analysts Anticipate Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) will report earnings per share of $1.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Steris’ earnings. Steris reported earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Steris will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $5.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Steris.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

NYSE:STE traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.51. 404,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,266. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steris has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $168.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

In other Steris news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 4,279 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $660,121.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,093.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,755 in the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Steris by 225.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Steris during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Steris by 130.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Steris during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steris during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

