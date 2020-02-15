Analysts Expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.16 Billion

Analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to post sales of $5.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.11 billion. Halliburton posted sales of $5.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year sales of $21.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.35 billion to $22.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $23.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.29 billion to $25.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

HAL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,402,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,496,513. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.06%.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,789,764 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $239,556,000 after buying an additional 5,765,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,456,428,000 after buying an additional 4,911,686 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,566,930 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $772,443,000 after buying an additional 4,870,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,877,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,049,208,000 after buying an additional 1,200,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

