Analysts Expect Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) to Announce $1.45 EPS

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.45 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hamilton Beach Brands an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Beach Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.
Hamilton Beach Brands stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.20. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 22.64%.
Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.
