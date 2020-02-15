Analysts Expect Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to Post $0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hoegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Hoegh LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hoegh LNG Partners.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $36.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.93 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 34.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DNB Markets raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

NYSE HMLP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 119,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,991. The company has a market capitalization of $425.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. Hoegh LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $19.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.86%. Hoegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 96.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 888,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,881,000 after acquiring an additional 131,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 32,623 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC grew its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 139,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 71,283 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hoegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $1,823,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

