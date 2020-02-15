Analysts Expect MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) will report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. MarineMax reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MarineMax.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.33 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 11.22%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,500 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $50,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,335.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $161,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 20,156 shares of company stock worth $377,968 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 57,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 585,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 44,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarineMax stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.11. 165,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,124. The company has a market cap of $432.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $23.15.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarineMax (HZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.