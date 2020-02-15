Analysts Expect Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.76 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) will report $65.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.60 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year sales of $240.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $240.30 million to $240.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $266.00 million, with estimates ranging from $258.11 million to $269.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $61.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PING shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Shares of Ping Identity stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.83. The stock had a trading volume of 636,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,448. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $28.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PING. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $1,093,089,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $9,488,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth about $8,515,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth about $3,845,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth about $1,962,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

