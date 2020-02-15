Analysts Expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) will report earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.75). Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $129,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $767,440. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 32,531 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 212.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,387,000 after buying an additional 784,672 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 72.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after buying an additional 205,021 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,827,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YMAB traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.97. 90,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,437. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average is $29.43. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.