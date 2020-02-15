Analysts Set $80.00 Target Price for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.60 (Buy) from the ten brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and six have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s rating score has declined by 9.6% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $80.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.54 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) an industry rank of 155 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.98. 1,338,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,261. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $70.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.81.

Cheniere Energy, Inc

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

