Analysts Set Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target at $33.50

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,107,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 70,747 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2,437.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 895,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,226,000 after purchasing an additional 860,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 543,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 72,602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 794,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 433,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

