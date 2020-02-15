Analysts Set Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Price Target at $47.67

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGBN. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $60.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.22.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,805,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after buying an additional 70,124 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 89,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

