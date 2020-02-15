Analysts Set Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Target Price at $21.06

Shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.06.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.80 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th.
Shares of EC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,365. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.67. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $23.24.
Ecopetrol Company Profile
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.
Read More: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.