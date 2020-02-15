Analysts Set Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Price Target at $16.14

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 377,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 130,915 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 249,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 111,048 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,441,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,401,000 after purchasing an additional 128,393 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $27,114,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,859,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,338 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,485,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,313,520. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

