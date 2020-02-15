Analysts Set IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Price Target at $76.60

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.60.

INFO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 20,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,636,218.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,489.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 57,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $4,630,430.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,194,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,667,782 shares of company stock valued at $129,669,379 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFO. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,205. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $81.63. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.13, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

