Analysts Set Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Price Target at $22.05

Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.05.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,824,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,592,533. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 59,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fayez Sarofim acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $4,020,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,373,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,399,852.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 559,624 shares of company stock valued at $11,142,827. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $55,000. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 265,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 422,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,698,000 after buying an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

