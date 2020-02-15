Analysts Set Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) PT at GBX 157

Shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 158.60 ($2.09).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHP shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 168 ($2.21) target price (up from GBX 160 ($2.10)) on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 147 ($1.93) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a report on Friday, January 17th.

LON PHP opened at GBX 159.40 ($2.10) on Wednesday. Primary Health Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 115.20 ($1.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 160.80 ($2.12). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 159 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 144.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a GBX 1.48 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.71%.

In other Primary Health Properties news, insider Richard Howell purchased 28,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £45,970.74 ($60,471.90).

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

